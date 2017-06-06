Irish amateur squad for UEFA Regions Cup Finals in Turkey named

Republic of Ireland Amateur international team manager Gerry Davis has named a relatively inexperienced squad for the upcoming UEFA Regions Cup Finals in Turkey.

His Munster Connacht side will be attempting to retain the title for Ireland following the success in Dublin two years ago of the Leinster Munster selection side.

They begin their group fixtures against Russian representatives South Region on Saturday, July 1st, followed by a tricky game against Spanish side Castilla y Leon on Monday, July 3rd, and play their last game against Czech side Olomouc on Thursday, July 6th.

Davis saw his extended side in action in two friendlies against Jersey at the weekend in an attempt to narrow his side down to 20.

One of the new additions to the squad Niall Brennan repaid his manager’s faith by scoring twice in the 5-2 win over Jersey in the first game in Jackman Park, Limerick on Saturday and Davis’ side followed up on the win with a hard fought 2-1 victory in Frank Cooke Park, Tipperary on Sunday.

"The two games against Jersey were ideal. They were two great tests and Jersey showed they were a decent side. There were some really good performances over the two games," said Davis.

"We've had a look at a lot of players and people who've done well this season for their clubs have shown that they can come through”.

Davis continued by saying that only four players have previous finals experience in the form of Brendan O'Connell, Ken Hoey, Chris Higgins and Jimmy Carr.

UEFA Regions Cup Final Squad

Goalkeepers: B. O’Connell (Rockmount), M. Power (College Corinthians)

Defenders: K. Hoey (Rockmount), C. Higgins (St Michael's), S. Kelly (Newmarket Celtic), M. Horgan (Avondale United), C. Griffin (Calry Bohs), C. Smith ( Abbeyfeale United), D. O’Neill (Janesboro)

Midfielders: H. O’Donovan (Avondale United), J. Carr (St Michael's), B. Murphy (Avondale United), D. Joyce (Clonmel Celtic), A. Gannon (Avondale United), D. Stack (Cobh Wanderers), S. Daly Butz (UCC)

Forwards: E. Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), D. Hoban (Westport), N. Brennan (Boyle Celtic), K. O’Connell (Mayfield United)