Ireland's RWC chairman writes letter to Rugby Council urging them to ignore evaluation report

The chairman of Ireland's Rugby World Cup bid has written a letter to the World Rugby Council members urging them to ignore the results of the evaluation report.

Ireland's bid was seen as the worst of the three countries, handing them a major blow in their hopes of hosting the event for the first time.

However Dick Spring has expressed his shock at the findings, saying the approach by the technical review group was "narrow, operational and theoretical".

He's also questioned Ireland's results in the areas of security as well as cities and stadia.

He has called on the council members to look beyond the recommendation of South Africa, when they vote on a winner on Wednesday week.