Ireland's Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures revealed

The Irish Rugby team will kick off their 2019 World Cup campaign against Scotland.

The news comes after World Rugby confirmed the schedule and venues for the tournament.

Joe Schmidt's men will meet the Scots in Yokohama on September 22.

They will play the hosts Japan six days later.

The full match schedule for #RWC2019 🏆🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/LUIACEmObT — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2017

That will be followed by games against a European qualifier and a play-off winner.

New Zealand will begin the defence of their title against South Africa.