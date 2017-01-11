Ireland's James McGee wins first qualifying round for Australian Open

James McGee achieved a first qualifying round win in what he has described as "tricky conditions " at the Australian Open

The Dubliner says despite the wind and the speed of the court he found a way to beat Matija Pecotic of Croatia 7-6 7-5 this morning.

Mc Gee, who is Ireland's number one, is back on court this Friday. He must win two more matches to qualify for the Grand Slam tournament.

He faces Frenchman Vincent Millot who is ranked at 143 in the world by ATP. McGee is currently ranked at 1975.