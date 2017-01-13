Ireland’s James McGee one win away from Australian Open

Back to Sport Home

Dubliner James McGee is one win away from reaching the main draw of the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old beat his French opponent Vincent Millot 6-2, 6-4 this morning in their second round qualifier.

It was an impressive win against an opponent currently ranked 42 places ahead of McGee, who has an ATP ranking of 195.

McGee, who is Ireland’s number one, must now win just one more match to qualify for the Grand Slam tournament.

It would be McGee's second appearance at a Grand Slam, after qualifying for the main draw at the US Open in 2014.
KEYWORDS: sport, tennis.

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport