Ireland's Ciara Mageean unable to finish 1500m in Belgrade due to injury

By Will Downing and PA reporter

Ciara Mageean picked up an injury late in the final of the women's 1500m at the European Indoor Athletics in Belgrade, and was unable to finish.

The Irish star went out with less than two laps to go.

Gold went to Britain's Laura Muir, who injected major pace into the race on the second lap.

The 23-year-old Scot clocked a championship record and personal best of four minutes 2.39 seconds in Belgrade to secure her first major title.

Muir - who has set three European records already this year - was the favourite to win and dominated the race, winning by over two seconds, ahead of Sunday's 3,000metres final.

CiaraMageean at the 2017 European Indoor Athletics Championships, Kombank Arena, Belgrade, Serbia. Picture: Inpho

Meanwhile, John Travers came home 11th in the men's equivalent as Marcin Lewandowski won gold again for Poland.

Travers had been given a pass into the final after a recall gun went off early in the semi-final last night.