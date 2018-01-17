Ireland’s Conor Stakelum makes history at European Figure Skating Championships

Dublin native Conor Stakelum made history today as he became the first Irish man to compete in the European Figure Skating Championships.

The ISU European Figure Skating Championships are taking place in Moscow where Stakelum performed this morning.

Stakelum scored a 43.05 in the men’s short programme, meaning he finished in 36th.

However, the 24-year-old’s result was not enough to carry him through to the next round, due to take place on Friday.

"I am disappointed that I was not able to skate my best today," Stakelum said, speaking to RTÉ.

"On the other hand, I am extremely honoured to have represented Ireland on such a big stage and I am going to work even harder to perform better next time."

Stakelum comes from a family full of sporting pedigree with his father, Richie, and uncle, Conor, having won All-Ireland hurling championships with Tipperary.

Dublin figure skater Conor Stakelum becomes the first Irish man to compete at a European Championships, reports @EvanneNiC #rtesport pic.twitter.com/eWXXAlK4zT — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 17, 2018

While his result today may have left him disappointed, Stakelum’s name will forever be in the history books, and at 24, there are sure to be many more opportunities for success to come.