Ireland’s Cerebral Palsy World Cup team defeat Netherlands to earn place in 5th/6th play off

Ireland 5-1 Netherlands: The Irish Cerebral Palsy Squad demonstrated an immense attacking style of play to defeat Netherlands 5-1 at the Cerebral Palsy World Championships in San Luis, Argentina.

The Irish now advance to the 5th/6th play off match on Friday where they face a very strong USA team. Kick off is 4:30pm Irish time and the game will be streamed live here.

The Irish had a confident start, threatening the Dutch goal on a number of occasions as players eased into the game with Dillon Sheridan causing the Dutch defence problems. In the 15th minute, Sheridan received the ball from Gary Messett, shifted it left and found the top corner from 30 yards out.

Just two minutes later Sheridan once again found the back of the Dutch net to put Ireland firmly in command. Ireland were now in a comfortable position but continued to execute the game plan, going close on a number of occasions but the score line remained 2-0 at the break.

Within two minutes of the restart, Ireland scored twice with Aaron Tier and then Dillon Sheridan giving Ireland a four goal cushion. With the win secured the Irish began to manage the game well keeping possession and patiently waiting for their next opportunity.

This arrived in the 21st minute of the half with Dillon Sheridan grabbing his fourth of the game. Ireland Head Coach Paul Breen made wholesale changes with five of the starting seven coming off late on as the Netherlands scored a late consolation goal.

After the game Irish Head Coach Paul Breen commented: "It’s a credit to the management team and all 14 players that we will now compete for 5th place in this World Championships. We have continually analysed and formulated plans to ensure the best possible chance of performing throughout the tournament.

"These players have worked extremely hard over the last seven months preparing for these championships and are now into the next stage of their development. We look forward to the challenge the USA game will bring and preparations begin now for what will be the biggest game of the players’ careers to date."

Ireland: Jimmy Naughton, Aaron Tier, Gary Messett, Mark Barry, Dillon Sheridan, Oisin Merritt

Substitutes: Conor Tuite, Carl McKee, Thomas Maher, Dillon Sheridan, Tom Badun, Dylan O Brien, Ryan Nolan and Sam Carroll

Ireland’s Cerebral Palsy World Cup Fixtures/Results.

Group Stage: Ireland 3-3 Canada; Brazil 5-0 Ireland; Spain 0-7 Ireland

Quarter-Final: Ireland 0-5 Russia

5th-9th Place Semi Final: Ireland 5-1 Netherlands

5th/6th Place Play-Off: Ireland v USA (Friday, September 22, 16:30 Irish Time)