Ireland Women's U19s sunk by injury time penalty

Dave Connell's charges suffered defeat in their opening UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship Elite Round fixture against Scotland, losing 2-1 courtesy of a ninety-fifth minute penalty.

The Republic of Ireland started the brighter. Inside the opening five minutes, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle had a real case for a penalty when she was taken out inside the area. Referee Angelika Soeder waved away the protests, however.

This was closely followed by the first real chance of the game. Niamh Prior's back post header looked to be looping into the far corner after a pin-point right flank cross, but was she was denied by a terrific stop from Scotland 'keeper Rebecca Flaherty.

Against the run of play, Scotland struck the front after fourteen minutes. Kirsty Hanson showed quick feet when in possession inside the Ireland box to square for captain Erin Cuthbert. The Chelsea Ladies star placed a beautiful effort beyond the reach of Amanda McQuillan to break the deadlock.

Ireland flew out of the blocks in the second half and got their richly-deserved equaliser after just five minutes. A quickly taken free-kick afforded the chance to cross and when Scotland failed to clear the danger, Niamh Farrelly pounced from six yards to blast the ball into the roof of the net past Flaherty.

After an even second half, Scotland were awarded a penalty in the final minute of the game. Erin Cuthbert converted the spot kick to hand the victory to Gareth Evans' team.

Scotland: Flaherty; Michie, Paterson, Whyte, Dalgleish; Cuthbert; Hanson (Notely, 85), Adams (Boyce, 73), Cornet, Kerr; Gallacher (McGregor, 79).

Republic of Ireland: McQuillan; McCartan, Moloney, Farrelly, Nolan; McLaughlin; Ryan-Doyle (Kiernan, 53), Kavanagh, Finn; Noonan (Daly, 83); McLaughlin.

Referee: A Soeder (GER)