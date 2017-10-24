Ireland women's side maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifying

The Republic of Ireland women's side made it two straight wins in their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory in Slovakia.

First-half goals from Denise O'Sullivan and Megan McCabe put the visitors in control and, despite Ruesha Littlejohn missing a late penalty, Colin Bell's side moved level on points with Group Three leaders Norway.

The girls in green eased early nerves by taking a 11th-minute lead in their first attack. Megan Campbell's long throw-in released Katie McCabe and her cut-back was turned home by O'Sullivan.

Megan McCabe put the Irish 2-0 up in the 33rd minute, making no mistake from inside the penalty area after O'Sullivan's intended pass for Amber Barrett had been deflected into her path.

The Republic had a chance to add a third goal when they were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute, but substitute Littlejohn's spot-kick was well saved by Slovakia goalkeeper Maria Korenciova.

Harriet Scott and Diane Caldwell celebrate at the National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Next up is a trip to European champions the Netherlands on November 28.