Ireland women's side maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifying
The Republic of Ireland women's side made it two straight wins in their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory in Slovakia.
First-half goals from Denise O'Sullivan and Megan McCabe put the visitors in control and, despite Ruesha Littlejohn missing a late penalty, Colin Bell's side moved level on points with Group Three leaders Norway.
Denise O'Sullivan scores goal to put Republic of Ireland 1 up, Video: 213 SK, #womensfootball #WWC2019 #SVKIRL #COYGIG @OSullivanDenise pic.twitter.com/JGCauGiidE— WomensSoccerUnited (@WSUasa) October 24, 2017
The girls in green eased early nerves by taking a 11th-minute lead in their first attack. Megan Campbell's long throw-in released Katie McCabe and her cut-back was turned home by O'Sullivan.
Republic of Ireland score goal to go 2 up, Video: 213 SK, #womensfootball #WWC2019 #SVKIRL #COYGIG @OSullivanDenise pic.twitter.com/oRSUaPdrAY— WomensSoccerUnited (@WSUasa) October 24, 2017
Megan McCabe put the Irish 2-0 up in the 33rd minute, making no mistake from inside the penalty area after O'Sullivan's intended pass for Amber Barrett had been deflected into her path.
The Republic had a chance to add a third goal when they were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute, but substitute Littlejohn's spot-kick was well saved by Slovakia goalkeeper Maria Korenciova.
Next up is a trip to European champions the Netherlands on November 28.
