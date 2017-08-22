Ireland will face whitewashed Wales in Women’s Rugby World Cup play-off

Wales' hopes of a top-five finish at the Women's Rugby World Cup were ended in emphatic fashion by Canada.

Wales had no answer to the Canadians' superior pace and power as they crashed to a 52-0 defeat at Queen's University in Belfast.

It means that Wales, who were beaten 15-0 by Canada in the pool stage, must now play host nation Ireland for seventh spot when the tournament draws to a close on Saturday.

Wales’s Jasmine Joyce can't prevent Elissa Alarie of Canada scoring her side's opening try. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Head coach Rowland Phillips had hoped for a positive reaction after Wales were unconvincing in defeating tournament minnows Hong Kong last Thursday, but it did not materialise.

Canada, runners-up at the 2014 World Cup, scored tries through Elissa Alarie (2), Barbara Mervin, Jacey Grusnick, Karen Paquin, Cindy Nelles and Brianna Miller, while there was also a seven-point penalty try and Miller kicked five conversions.

To compound Wales' misery, they also saw replacement back-row forward Shona Powell-Hughes receive a yellow card just four minutes after she joined the action.