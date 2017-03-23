Ireland v Wales: The game in numbers

Martin O'Neill's injury-hit Republic of Ireland squad face Wales in a World Cup qualifier in Dublin on Friday night.

Ireland sit proudly at the top of Group D, four points better off than the Euro 2016 semi-finalists, but O'Neill will need to marshal increasingly limited resources to stretch that advantage.

Here, we look ahead to the fixture in numbers.

13 - The number of meetings between the two nations since the first meeting in 1960. Wales had previously played against a united Ireland team - Northern Ireland are recognised as the successor to that team.

5 - Wins for each nation in that time, with three draws.

25 - Years since Wales last tasted victory, 1-0 in Dublin in February 1992 thanks to Mark Pembridge's 72nd-minute goal.

3 - The number of goals Wales have mustered in the six meetings between the two since that match in 1992.

0 - goals in their last meeting in 2013.

3 - Wales have drawn three of their first four World Cup qualifiers, while Ireland have won three of theirs and drawn the other.

15 - Ireland have not lost in Dublin since a 2-1 loss to Turkey in a friendly on May 25, 2014 - a run of 15 matches. They have however lost on home soil in that time, going down 2-1 to Belarus in Cork last year.