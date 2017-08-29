Ireland underage star Jack Byrne signs Oldham Athletic loan

Ireland underage star Jack Byrne has signed a four-month loan deal with Oldham Athletic in a bid for more first-team football, writes Stephen Barry.

Byrne signed for Wigan Athletic from Manchester City on last January’s transfer deadline day, but has only made two substitute appearances for the Latics since then.

He was one of three players sent to train with the U18 squad last month by Wigan manager Paul Cook.

Jack Byrne at Ireland training in March 2016.

The central midfielder joins Irish players Paul Green, Anthony Gerrard and former U21 teammate Courtney Duffus at Oldham, who are managed by John Sheridan, in his third-term in charge at Boundary Park.

The team have lost all five of their games so far this season and are 23rd in League One.

Byrne has previously had loan spells with Cambuur, in Holland, and Blackburn Rovers, and was called up to train with Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad in 2016.

He’s available to play for Oldham against Port Vale in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy game.