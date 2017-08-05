Ireland underage international Lee O’Connor scores brilliant goal for Manchester United U19s
Irish underage international Lee O’Connor has scored a cracking goal for Manchester United in the U19 Otten Cup in Holland, writes Stephen Barry.
The United captain plays at centre-back but by the look of his mazy run through the heart of the Cruzeiro team, he’s just as comfortable on the front-foot.
O’Connor sweeps up an errant pass on halfway and zig-zags past six would-be tacklers.
His initial attempt to finish the move is blocked by the goalie but he calmly cushions the ball into the net from an acute angle to complete a 2-0 win.
Our youngsters are at the @PSV_OttenCup and #MUFC captain Lee O'Connor scored this great goal yesterday... 👏 pic.twitter.com/g3VCSpEso6— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2017
The clip has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online, no doubt helping O’Connor make a name for himself at the club he joined last summer.
Eindstand @PSV_OttenCup @ManUtd u19 vs. @Cruzeiro u19 (2-0, @NishanBurkart ,Lee O'Connor ) pic.twitter.com/nuu5WBL1Ob— Pier Tensen (@p_tensen) August 4, 2017
The fact that he’s from John O’Shea’s hometown of Waterford is alluded to in his United profile.
“I think he has done fantastic and been a real bonus,” said academy coach Kieran McKenna of O’Connor’s debut season.
“You never know how a lad is going to settle in after coming from Ireland and it's a huge step up from the level he was playing at. He has been a really important part of the team at centre-half and in both full-back positions.
“I think he's a really talented boy but also a very solid and dependable character, which is an important quality to have in a defender.”
One to watch, for sure.
