Ireland underage international Lee O’Connor scores brilliant goal for Manchester United U19s

Irish underage international Lee O’Connor has scored a cracking goal for Manchester United in the U19 Otten Cup in Holland, writes Stephen Barry.

The United captain plays at centre-back but by the look of his mazy run through the heart of the Cruzeiro team, he’s just as comfortable on the front-foot.

O’Connor sweeps up an errant pass on halfway and zig-zags past six would-be tacklers.

His initial attempt to finish the move is blocked by the goalie but he calmly cushions the ball into the net from an acute angle to complete a 2-0 win.

Our youngsters are at the @PSV_OttenCup and #MUFC captain Lee O'Connor scored this great goal yesterday... 👏 pic.twitter.com/g3VCSpEso6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2017

The clip has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online, no doubt helping O’Connor make a name for himself at the club he joined last summer.

The fact that he’s from John O’Shea’s hometown of Waterford is alluded to in his United profile.

“I think he has done fantastic and been a real bonus,” said academy coach Kieran McKenna of O’Connor’s debut season.

“You never know how a lad is going to settle in after coming from Ireland and it's a huge step up from the level he was playing at. He has been a really important part of the team at centre-half and in both full-back positions.

“I think he's a really talented boy but also a very solid and dependable character, which is an important quality to have in a defender.”

One to watch, for sure.