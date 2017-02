Ireland U20s win tight game against French to equal record of Six Nations victories

IRELAND U20s 27 FRANCE U20s 22

The Ireland Under-20s again showed their canny knack to win a tight game as they prevailed in a pacy U-20 Six Nations contest with France at Donnybrook.

Nigel Carolan's side killed off France's second-half revival with a closing 74th-minute penalty from stellar out-half Bill Johnston who had a 100% return off the tee for a 12-point haul.

Three first-half tries from Tadgh McElroy, man-of-the-match Tommy O'Brien and Oisin Dowling had the hosts leading 21-10 at half-time, with Faraj Fartass responding for the French.

Johnston book-ended an attritional second half with two crucial penalties.

Although the visitors did set up a grandstand finish with Fartass' second effort and a penalty try, Carolan's charges duly sealed their third 2017 win and made it a record-equalling six successive Six Nations victories for Ireland at this age-grade.

TIME LINE: 14 minutes - Ireland try: Tadgh McElroy - 5-0; conversion: Bill Johnston - 7-0; 23 mins - France penalty: Romain Ntamack - 7-3; 24 mins - Ireland try: Tommy O’Brien - 12-3; conversion: Bill Johnston - 14-3; 30 mins - Ireland try: Oisin Dowling - 19-3; conversion: Bill Johnston - 21-3; 36 mins - France try: Faraj Fartass - 21-8; conversion: Romain Ntamack - 21-10; Half-time - Ireland 21 France 10; 45 mins - Ireland penalty: Bill Johnston - 24-10; 61 mins - France try: Faraj Fartass - 24-15; conversion: missed by Romain Ntamack - 24-15; 66 mins - Ireland yellow card: Sean Masterson; 71 mins - France try: Penalty try - 24-20; conversion: Romain Ntamack - 24-22; 74 mins - Ireland penalty: Bill Johnston - 27-22; Full-time - Ireland 27 France 22

Scorers:

Ireland U-20s: Tries: Tadgh McElroy, Tommy O’Brien, Oisin Dowling; Cons: Bill Johnston 3; Pens: Bill Johnston 2

France U-20s: Tries: Faraj Fartass 2, Penalty try; Cons: Romain Ntamack 2; Pen: Romain Ntamack

HT: Ireland U-20s 21 France U-20s 10

IRELAND U-20: Rob Lyttle (Queen's University/Ulster); Jordan Larmour (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Tommy O'Brien (UCD/Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster) (capt); Bill Johnston (Garryowen/Munster), Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster), Jack Regan (UCD/Leinster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen's University/Ulster), Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/Leinster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (UCD/Leinster), Rory Mulvihill (UCD/Leinster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians/Connacht), Jack Lyons (Young Munster/Munster), Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon/Munster), Alex McHenry (Cork Constitution/Munster).

FRANCE U-20: Romain Buros (Pau); Faraj Fartass (Stade Francais), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon), Theo Dachary (Biarritz Olympique), William Iraguha (Massy Essonne); Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Arthur Retiere (La Rochelle); Kevin Tougne (Perpignan), Etienne Fourcade (Grenoble), Thomas Laclayat (Oyonnax), Florian Verhaeghe (Toulouse) (capt), Mickael Capelli (Grenoble), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Julien Ruaud (Clermont Auvergne), Alexandre Roumat (Biarritz Olympique).

Replacements: Leo Aouf (La Rochelle), Florian Dufour (Agen), Georges Henri Colombe (Racing 92), Killian Geraci (Grenoble), Cameron Woki (Massy Essonne), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Anthony Fuertes (La Rochelle), Theo Millet (Stade Francais).

Referee: Tom Foley (England)