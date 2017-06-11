Ireland U20s go into Rugby World Championship game without five injured players

Five of Ireland's U20 rugby squad have suffered injuries which will prevent them from playing any further part in the World Championships in Georgia.

Marcus Rea (shoulder), Jack Kelly (ankle), Sean Masterson (ankle), Conor Fitzgerald (ankle) and Liam Coombes (thigh) are all returning to Ireland following a medical review.

All five players featured in Ireland's 69-3 defeat to New Zealand on Thursday.

Mark Keane (Instonians/Ulster), Cormac Daly (Navan/Leinster) and Luke Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) have been drafted in to link up with the squad.

Ireland prepare to face Samoa on Tuesday at 10am Irish time after losing all of their pool games.

Ireland are now vying for a ninth-place finish in the play-offs.