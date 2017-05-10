Ireland U17s into European Championship quarter-finals despite 7-0 loss
Ireland have qualified for the under 17 European Championship quarter-finals, despite losing 7-0 to Germany .
Bosnia beat Serbia 1-0 meaning Ireland go through due to their head to head record having beaten Bosnia 2-1 and only losing to Serbia 1-0.
#IRLU17 have qualified for the Quarter Finals finishing second in the group on the head-to-head rule. England or Netherlands await in the QF pic.twitter.com/lb5Z3dMA7b— FAIreland (@FAIreland) May 10, 2017
