Ireland U17s into European Championship quarter-finals despite 7-0 loss

Ireland have qualified for the under 17 European Championship quarter-finals, despite losing 7-0 to Germany .

Bosnia beat Serbia 1-0 meaning Ireland go through due to their head to head record having beaten Bosnia 2-1 and only losing to Serbia 1-0.
