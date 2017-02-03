Ireland U-20s celebrate comeback victory against Scotland

Scotland U-20s 19 Ireland U-20s 20



The new-look Ireland Under-20s showed their mettle with a two-try 20-19 comeback victory over Scotland in the U-20 Six Nations at Broadwood Stadium this evening.

Number 8 Paul Boyle spun out of a tackle to score a crucial 72nd-minute converted try, with Josh Henderson - Scotland’s scoring hero with 14 points - missing a kick to win the game two minutes from the end.

A forwards-dominated first half ended 13-6 in Scotland’s favour, Johnny McPhillips’ brace of penalties keeping Ireland in touch after leaking an early Cameron Hutchison try.

Hooker Tadgh McElroy’s try off the back of a 42nd minute lineout maul had Nigel Carolan’s youngsters level, but the Scottish pack got on top again to see out-half Henderson add two more penalty goals.

Much to their credit, the Ireland forwards, including tireless carriers Caelan Doris and Cillian Gallagher, were clinical from their only remaining scoring opportunity, wearing down the home defence for Boyle to strike from close range.

Number 10 Johnny McPhillips, whose kicking out of hand had kept his side in the hunt, nailed the conversion. Henderson was narrowly wide with his long range shot at glory, and lock Oisin Dowling’s crunching tackle, which forced a turnover, allowed Ireland to control possession up to the final whistle.

Full report to follow...

TIME LINE: 5 minutes - Scotland penalty: missed by Josh Henderson - 0-0; 8 mins - Scotland try: Cameron Hutchison - 5-0; conversion: Josh Henderson - 7-0; 15 mins - Ireland penalty: Johnny McPhillips - 7-3; 21 mins - Ireland penalty: Johnny McPhillips - 7-6; 26 mins - Scotland penalty: Josh Henderson - 10-6; 39 mins - Scotland penalty: Josh Henderson - 13-6; Half-time - Scotland 13 Ireland 6; 42 mins - Ireland try: Tadgh McElroy - 13-11; conversion: Johnny McPhillips - 13-13; 54 mins - Scotland penalty: Josh Henderson - 16-13; 63 mins - Scotland penalty: Josh Henderson - 19-13; 72 mins - Ireland try: Paul Boyle - 19-18; conversion: Johnny McPhillips - 19-20; 78 mins - Scotland penalty: missed by Josh Henderson - 22-20; Full-time - Scotland 19 Ireland 20

SCOTLAND U-20: Darcy Graham (Hawick); Robbie Nairn (Harlequins), Craig Pringle (Stirling County), Cameron Hutchison (Currie), Ross McCann (Melrose); Josh Henderson (Glasgow Hawks), Andrew Simmers (Heriot's); George Thornton (Bishop Burton College), Fraser Renwick (Hawick), Adam Nicol (Stirling County), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Callum Hunter-Hill (Stirling County) (capt), Luke Crosbie (Currie), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Hawks), Tom Dodd (Worcester Warriors).

Replacements: Robbie Smith (Ayr), Daniel Winning (Boroughmuir), Fergus Bradbury (Stirling County), Hamish Bain (Currie), Jamie Ure (Boroughmuir), Bruce Flockhart (Glasgow Hawks), Charlie Shiel (Currie), Stafford McDowall (Ayr).

IRELAND U-20: Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster) (capt); Jordan Larmour (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Gavin Mullin (UCD/Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University/Munster); Johnny McPhillips (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/Leinster), Cillian Gallagher (Corinthians/Connacht), Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/Leinster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster).

Replacements: Adam Moloney (Shannon/Munster), Rory Mulvihill (UCD/Leinster), Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster), Jack Regan (UCD/Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen's University/Ulster), Jack Lyons (Young Munster/Munster), Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon/Munster), Tommy O'Brien (UCD/Leinster).

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)

Scorers: Scotland U-20s: Try: Cameron Hutchison; Con: Josh Henderson; Pens: Josh Henderson 4

Ireland U-20s: Tries: Tadgh McElroy, Paul Boyle; Cons: Johnny McPhillips 2; Pens: Johnny McPhillips 2