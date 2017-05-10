Ireland to meet Japan and Scotland in Pool A of 2019 Rugby World Cup

Ireland have been drawn in Pool A with host nation Japan and Six Nations rivals Scotland for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The draw makes Ireland's summer tour all the more intriguing with the side due to play Japan twice in June.

Joe Schmidt's men had been seeded in Band 1 meaning they were guaranteed to avoid world champions New Zealand, England and Australia in the pool stages.

Meanwhile, England have been handed a fearsome World Cup pool draw for the second successive tournament.

Eddie Jones' men will be in the same group as France and Argentina for the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Wales have drawn Australia for the second successive World Cup - Georgia are also in their pool.

There is a shuddering showdown ahead for holders New Zealand as they face twice world champions South Africa in Pool B. Conor O'Shea's Italy will face both sides in the same pool.

The remaining eight teams will come from qualifiers that will fill the final two places in each group.