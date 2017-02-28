Ireland to face Mexico ahead of crunch World Cup qualifier

The Irish national team will return to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for an international friendly this June, writes Stephen Barry.

Having lost 5-1 to Portugal on their last trip Stateside in 2014, Ireland will face Mexico on Thursday, June 1 at the start of a busy fortnight for Martin O’Neill’s men.

That game will be followed by a friendly back at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium against Uruguay three days later (Sunday, June 4) as they build up to the home World Cup qualifier against Austria the following Sunday (June 11).

“This is a brilliant match for us in our preparation for our World Cup qualifier against Austria,” said O'Neill.

“Mexico in the United States couldn't be much tougher but it's exactly what we want. We have another game against Uruguay a few days later at the Aviva Stadium before the Austria game the following week.

“The players who may not have played for a while after their club season has ended will, I'm sure, relish the opportunity to play against such quality opposition.”

Ireland have played Mexico four times and are yet to win, with a record of three draws and a 2-1 loss at the 1994 World Cup in Orlando, Florida.

Currently placed 17th in the FIFA World Rankings, Mexico are will be preparing for their own World Cup Qualifiers, as well as the Confederations Cup, which kicks off on June 17 in Russia.