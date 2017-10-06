Ireland squad ratings from Shane Long to Daryl Murphy
Shane Long suffered a frustrating evening while Daryl Murphy trebled his goal tally.
DARREN RANDOLPH - Not one of his busier nights in an Ireland jersey, but produced a fine fingertip save to keep out Sergiu Platica's dipping volley. 7/10
CYRUS CHRISTIE - Worked hard in defence in an attempt to keep dangerman Alexandru Dedov at bay and going forward to assist the men ahead of him. 7
SHANE DUFFY - A quiet evening at the back, but could not quite find his bearings from attacking set-pieces. 6
CIARAN CLARK - A watchful evening in defence and made a nuisance of himself in the Moldova penalty area. 7
STEPHEN WARD - Involved in both goals, he provided a profitable outlet down the left in support of Callum O'Dowda. 7
DAVID MEYLER - Turned in a captain's display, tracking back repeatedly to help snuff out a series of Moldova counter-attacks. 7
JEFF HENDRICK - Helped to provide the protection for the front three to stretch the Moldova defence. 6
WES HOOLAHAN - Hoolahan's invention is often behind Ireland's better performances and he did not disappoint again on a night when winning was the only option. 7
CALLUM O'DOWDA - Handed a first competitive start by manager Martin O'Neill, he did not disappoint as he took the game to the Moldovans in an impressive display. 7
DARYL MURPHY - Went into the game having scored just one senior goal for Ireland, and emerged having trebled his tally with a double inside the opening 20 minutes. 8
SHANE LONG - Suffered a frustrating evening in front of goal as he passed up a series of opportunities and could only look on as strike-partner Murphy helped himself. 5
Substitutes:
HARRY ARTER (for Murphy, 78 mins) - Was busy as the game reached its conclusion, but found himself involved in a series of flashpoints, one of which resulted in Alexandru Gatcan's dismissal. 6
AIDEN McGEADY (for Hoolahan, 78 mins) - Given an opportunity to stretch a tiring defence at the death with limited success. 6
SEAN MAGUIRE (for Long, 83 minutes) - Arrived to warm applause on his debut, but had little opportunity to show what he can do. 6
