Ireland squad announced for Saturday's test with Fiji

Joe Schmidt has made wholesale changes to his Ireland side for Saturday's test with Fiji.

A number of players that started last week's thrashing of the Springboks get a rest this weekend.

After making his debut off the bench last week, Darren Sweetnam gets a first start on the wing.

The likes of Jack McGrath, Chris Farrell and Stuart McCloskey are among the names set to freshen up the side.

The match marks Munster centre Chris Farrell's Ireland debut.

Rhys Ruddock will captain the side for the match.

Earlier, assistant coach Ritchie Murphy said the management team had plenty of options.

"I suppose we've been very lucky that the lads who've come into the squad, they've bonded really well and all have trained really well and started to take on our information on how we want to do things," he said.

15. Andrew Conway

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Chris Farrell

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Dave Kearney

10. Joey Carbery

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Devin Toner

6. Rhys Ruddock (c)

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Cian Healy

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. CJ Stander

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ian Keatley

23. Robbie Henshaw