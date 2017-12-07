Ireland set up decider on Sunday after beating Afghanistan in one-day international

Back to Sport Home

Ireland have set up a winner-takes-all match in their one-day series with Afghanistan in Sharjah.

John Bracewell's side won the toss and elected to bat, going on to make 271 for 9.

Despite a bright start to their innings, Afghanistan were bowled out for 220.

Ireland won by 51 runs, and the sides will meet again on Sunday.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport