Ireland set up decider on Sunday after beating Afghanistan in one-day international
Ireland have set up a winner-takes-all match in their one-day series with Afghanistan in Sharjah.
John Bracewell's side won the toss and elected to bat, going on to make 271 for 9.
Despite a bright start to their innings, Afghanistan were bowled out for 220.
Ireland won by 51 runs, and the sides will meet again on Sunday.
2nd ODI in Sharjah;@Irelandcricket 271/9 (@stirlo90 82, @georgedockrell 62*, @purdy34 47; Rashid Khan 2-40, Mujeeb Zadran 2-50)@ACBofficials 220 a/o 45.2overs (Javed Ahmadi 48, Rahmat Shah 32; @barrymccarthy2 5-46, @chase_pa 2-45)@Irelandcricket win by 51 runs #BackingGreen— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) December 7, 2017
