Ireland secure first medal at European Boxing Championships

Kurt Walker has secured Ireland’s first medal from the European Boxing Championships in the Ukraine, writes Stephen Barry.

The three-time national champion from Antrim guaranteed himself at least a bronze medal with a split decision victory over Raffaele Di Serio.

The Italian bantamweight had the better of the first round but Walker convinced the judges in rounds two and three to earn a 3-1 victory, with the fifth judge calling it a tie.

Sean McComb, who beat the world number one Vitaly Dunaytsev on Monday, lost a close split decision to England's Luke McCormack.

The Belfast light welterweight lost 3-2, with two judges awarding McComb all three rounds, but the other three giving McCormack a narrow 29-28 decision.

McComb has already qualified for the World Championships thanks to his performances earlier this week.

Brendan Irvine and Joe Ward will be in quarter-final action later this afternoon.