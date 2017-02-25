Ireland player ratings after a good day at the Aviva

Player ratings for the men in green.

15 Rob Kearney: A very solid effort from the Leinster stalwart that was only cut short by a potential groin injury 7/10

Jonathan Sexton, left, of Ireland high fives teammate Rob Keraney after he kicked a drop goal during the RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship game between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

14 Keith Earls: The Munster flyer produced a teak-tough defensive showing and almost cut loose on several occasions 7

13 Garry Ringrose: The young centre's neat footwork so nearly bisected France on a host of occasions - a constant danger 7

12 Robbie Henshaw: His bullocking drive set up Ireland's try, scything over the advantage line to open the door for Murray to snipe in 7

11 Simon Zebo: Continues to threaten when he cuts in off his wing but Ireland are still not playing with a great amount of width 7

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland chips ahead despite the efforts of Gael Fickou of France during the RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship game between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

10 Johnny Sexton: The talismanic playmaker was back in his match-winning groove with no delay after his month out through calf trouble 9

9 Conor Murray: Another sumptuous display from the inch-perfect Munster scrum-half, who looks nailed-on at present for the British and Irish Lions' nine shirt 9

Ireland's Conor Murray with Baptiste Serin of France

Mandatory Credit. INPHO/Dan Sheridan

1 Jack McGrath: Struggled early on in the scrummage but built steadily as Ireland improved through the course of the match. Solid overall 7

2 Rory Best (capt): Rock-solid in the lineout and upped the ante at the scrum after a poor start. The captain delivered again 8

Rory Best looking forward to a date with Wales after hard fought third round win at the Aviva https://t.co/GpifiawGVZ pic.twitter.com/y0MWKOQ223 — Today's Irish News (@todaysirlnews) February 25, 2017

3 Tadhg Furlong: Copped a nasty shoulder to the face but battled on regardless for another impressive turn on the tighthead 8

4 Donnacha Ryan: Slightly below-par by his own lofty standards but still got through a mountain of work in the tight exchanges 7

5 Devin Toner: Bossed the lineout for Ireland in a critical area to deny France plenty of platforms. Tidy day's work overall 7

6 CJ Stander: The Munster battering ram just does not know how to produce a poor showing in a Test shirt for Ireland. Terrorised France all day 8

Take two: CJ Stander made 23 CARRIES. Garry Ringrose 17, Simon Zebo 16. Highest French player was Gael Fickou with 13. — Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) February 25, 2017

7 Sean O'Brien: His burgeoning partnership with Stander bore yet more fruit here, with France unsure how to shut the twin ball-carriers down 8

3. The amount of work Jamie Heaslip puts in is phenomenal. And some still think he should be dropped? #IREvFRA — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) February 25, 2017

8 Jamie Heaslip: Binding the graft of Stander and O'Brien together with some style at present - the ideal scenario for Joe Schmidt 7

Replacements: Ireland emptied the whole bench barring tighthead John Ryan, with Andrew Trimble offering a solid half-hour shift in replacing Rob Kearney. Niall Scannell kept his calm in a late cameo replacing Rory Best, while Peter O'Mahony also put himself about: 7.