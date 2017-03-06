Ireland not for playing games over Cardiff roof

Ireland have indicated that there will be no mind games played over the decision to open or close the roof at the Principality Stadium. writes Brendan O'Brien.

Joe Schmidt's side face Wales in Cardiff in the Six Nations on Friday.

England coach Eddie Jones initially insisted that the issue was of no great interest to him ahead of his team's game there last month but then waited until minutes before the deadline before informing the hosts of their wish to keep it open.

The decision always rests with the away side.

Simon Easterby.

"We haven't been contacted yet by the WRU so that is something that we haven't really discussed too much," said Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby.

"Later in the week, by Wednesday, by that point there will be some correspondence between the WRU and ourselves and we will make that call.

"We've had it both ways, open and closed. We had it closed in the World Cup and the players enjoyed that. And we have had it closed and open when we played Wales in the last few years.

"It is important that it is not a distraction."

England's belated decision to keep the roof open was inevitably tagged as a 'psychological victory' for the visitors and Wales could probably do with all the little wins they could muster right now.

Successive defeats to England and Scotland have left them scrambling for momentum and they will be eager to rediscover some equilibrium against an Irish side with whom they share a spicey modern rivalry.

Easterby has seen both sides of that as a player with Ireland and as a player and coach at club level with Scarlets in Wales.

"Our players are well aware of them. They play against them week in, week out in the PRO12 and European rugby but there are also a lot of players that have experience against them playing in the national jersey.

"There is lots of familiarity with that. That doesn’t breed contempt, it breeds respect but also a lot of intensity and a massive will to go out there on the weekend and we know how hard it is in Cardiff.

"We came unstuck there two years ago and they came to Dublin last year and we drew 16-16. We know how difficult it is going to be."