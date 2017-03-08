Ireland name unchanged starting XV for Wales clash

Joe Schmidt is sticking with an unchanged starting side for Ireland’s penultimate Six Nations game, against Wales on Friday night.

The same team that beat France 19-9 in Dublin two weeks ago will start in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Despite returning to Ireland training last week Jared Payne has not been included in the matchday squad, with Garry Ringrose continuing his midfield partnership with Robbie Henshaw.

Rob Kearney was replaced early in the second half against France but has fully recovered to start, with Keith Earls and Simon Zebo continuing on the wings.

Schmidt will be hoping for another big performance from Johnny Sexton at 10, with Conor Murray alongside him in the halfbacks.

In the forwards, captain Rory Best is joined by Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, with Donnacha Ryan and Devin Toner packing down together. Jamie Heaslip continues at eight, with CJ Stander and Sean O’Brien on the flanks.

Tommy Bowe is on the replacements bench in place of the injured Andrew Trimble.

Wales v Ireland at the Principality Stadium on Friday March 10 - kick-off 8.05pm.

Ireland team:15. Rob Kearney, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Simon Zebo, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9 Conor Murray; 1. Jack McGrath, 2. Rory Best - capt., 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Donnacha Ryan, 5. Devin Toner, 6. CJ Stander, 7. Sean O'Brien, 8. Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Kieran Marmion, Paddy Jackson. Tommy Bowe.