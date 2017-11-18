Ireland must overturn 10-point deficit in International Rules second test

Joe Kernan's Ireland need to overturn a 10-point deficit against Australia in this morning's International Rules second test if they are to retain the Cormac McAnallen Cup.

Enda Smith and Niall Murphy are both available for the game in Perth after recovering from illness.

Earlier, captain Aidan O’Shea is assured his team are better prepared to beat Australia.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in the Subiaco Oval, the venue for the game, O’Shea said: “A 10-point lead to the Australians is only a three-point lead in our game so we could get back into it… they did very well in the third quarter the last day. We did well to keep the lead as it was going into the fourth so it’s still all to play for. We fell we’re right in there with a right chance.

The match begins at 8.45am.