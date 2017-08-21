Ireland make three changes ahead of World Cup clash with Australia

There has been three changes to the Irish rugby team set to face Australia in Belfast tomorrow, writes Ciara Phelan.

Cliodhna Moloney, Louise Galvin and Ciara Cooney have been taken off the bench in a bid to end the tournament on a high after Ireland's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals were shattered with a tough defeat to France last week.

Tom Tierney addressing the team during a training session in Belfast yesterday. Pic. INPHO

Louise Galvin will make up the back three alongside Alison Miller and Hannah Tyrrell.

Commenting on the changes Ireland's head coach Tom Tierney said management looked at areas where the team could be improved.

“Since arriving in Belfast on Friday the squad have had some down time and settled well into the city and training has been very positive,” he said.

“We know what the Australians will bring to the game tomorrow, and we will have to be ready to match their physicality from the start.

“We’ve reviewed our own games and looked at areas where we can improve in both attack and defence.

“There is huge pride in this team and we’re looking to finish this tournament with two performances.”

Kick off is at 2pm in Belfast and can we watched on eir Sport and RTÉ 2.