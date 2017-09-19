Ireland had plenty to cheer at 19th European Senior Racquetball Championships

Irish competitors had plenty of reasons to celebrate at the 19th European Senior Racquetball Championships in the Hague last week.

Both the men’s and women’s teams defeated Germany in their respective team finals to be crowned champions while the success continued into the individual and doubles competitions.

Johnny O’Keeney (Fermoy) secured gold in the senior men’s individual event beating German Arne Schmitz in the final while Darragh O’Donoghue (UCC) and Padraic Ryder (Newport) won the men’s doubles event.

And Mayo had some cause for celebration over the weekend as Donna Ryder (Newport) won the ladies singles crown with victory over Katie Kenny (Castlebar). The Irish pair combined to win the Open doubles titles.

Men's Team: Johnny O’Keeney (Fermoy), Joe Devenney (Ballinrobe), Padraic Ryder (Newport), Darragh O`Donoghue (Araglen).

Women’s Team: Donna Ryder (Newport), Katie Kenny (Castlebar), Ailbhe Gill (Ballinrobe), Olivia Downey (Moycullen).