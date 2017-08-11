Ireland finish fifth in Aga Khan as America lifts trophy

America have won this year's Aga Khan Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show.

They completed two clear rounds to win the competition in style ahead of France on five faults with Netherlands third on seven faults. Spain finish fourth on 15 faults.

The Irish team of Bertram Allen, Cian O'Connor, Mark McAuley and Denis Lynch finished fifth.

Ireland had been joint leaders after the first round with zero faults, but incurred 17 in the second round.

The result secures qualification for Ireland to the Nations Cup World Final at the end of September.

Cian O’Connor and Good Luck didn’t touch a pole over two rounds of jumping in the Aga Khan at the RDS today. Pic: Sonya Hennessy.

Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa said: "We are of course a bit deflated that’s for sure. We took a chance leaving out some of our top horses before the European Championships.

We knew this was a tough call - juggling qualification for Barcelona, our home Nations Cup and the European Championships.

"Unfortunately we dropped one of the balls here today. We couldn’t repeat our very good first round second time out and the American team were very strong.

"Our eyes are now on the European Championships which from the start of the season was always our number one goal."

Aga Khan Nations Cup – Dublin

Irish scores

Bertram Allen / Molly Malone 0/4

Mark McAuley / Miebello (4)/12

Denis Lynch / RMF Echo 0/(13)

Cian O’Connor / Good Luck 0/1

Team total 17 faults