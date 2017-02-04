Ireland fans in shock as triple try Scotland take commanding lead

This was not the start Ireland fans expected.

With 40 minutes played in the opening game of the 2017 Six Nations, Scotland lead Ireland by 21-8.

The home side scored two tries unanswered, with Stuart Hogg getting over the line in the ninth and twentieth minutes, both converted by captain Greig Laidlaw.

Keith Earls gave Ireland fans something to cheer about Paddy Jackson missed the conversion and Alex Dunbar scored Scotland’s third try minutes later.

Jackson scored a penalty in the 33rd minute to add to Ireland’s tally but Scotland take a 13 point lead into the break.

Viewers are in shock.

One man has a pointed suggested for Ireland boss Joe Schmidt.

Ireland fans are aware there is a mountain to climb in the second half but many remain optimistic.

Come on Ireland!
