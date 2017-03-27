Ireland fan tongue-tied when idol Robbie Brady invites him to be mascot

Do you remember young Andrew Whelan?

For Christmas, Andrew got the present of a lifetime from Santa Claus; two tickets to see his football idol Robbie Brady line out for Norwich against Cardiff City.

Be cool if either @BurnleyOfficial or @FAIreland could try and sort something out with Robbie Brady for this young lad@IsFearrAnStar pic.twitter.com/Q2eWRUtBIF — Peter McNamara (@PeterMcNamara_) February 3, 2017

But just days before the game, Robbie completed a transfer to Premier League side Burnley.

News of Andrew’s disappointment reached Robbie and the Three team and they came up with the perfect present for the devoted fan.

Last week, at the team hotel, Robbie surprised Andrew with his own Ireland jersey and gave him #TheCallUp to be a mascot for Republic of Ireland vs Iceland on Tuesday night.

A clearly shell-shocked Andrew was delighted to meet his hero and is looking forward to the game on Tuesday.

And to make it even better, Martin O'Neill announced today that Andrew's idol Robbie will be captain on the night.