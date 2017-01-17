Ireland cruise to victory over Namibia in Desert T20 Challenge

Ireland bounced back from their opening defeat in the Desert T20 Challenge with a five-wicket win over eliminated Namibia in Abu Dhabi.

Andy McBrine struck two fours in the final over to ensure Ireland, who started their campaign with a loss to Afghanistan on Saturday, successfully chased 147 with two balls to spare.

Stuart Poynter and Gary Wilson both struck 38, the latter's unbeaten from 28 deliveries, as Will Porterfield's side returned to winning ways ahead of Wednesday's crucial clash with United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

Craig Young, Joshua Little, Jacob Mulder and Kevin O'Brien each took two wickets to restrict Namibia to 146 for nine after choosing to bat.

Louis van der Westhuizen hit 50 during an explosive opening stand of 81 but Namibia could only manage another 57 runs off the final 10 overs.