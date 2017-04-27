Ireland could become Test nation in cricket by end of June

Irish cricket has been boosted by the news that Ireland could become a Test nation before the end of June.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made constitutional changes which include creating a clear pathway for the admittance of new full members.

Ireland's application for Test status must go before an ICC membership committee and approval will be dependant on fulfilling criteria in areas such as governance, the performance of Ireland’s national team and development programmes.

"We could be a full member on June 22nd, but there are some hoops to jump through,” Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom told Newstalk. “We are not taking any decision for granted.

"Currently what's proposed is that ten teams will become 12, but only nine will be involved in a regular league system.

"The discussion is that Zimbabwe won't be part of the league, and will play Test matches against Ireland and Afghanistan if we are to become Test countries."