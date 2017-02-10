Ireland call up cover as Rory Best sits out Captain’s Run due to illness
Ireland captain Rory Best has sat out the Captain's run in Rome ahead of tomorrow's Six Nations clash with Italy.
The hooker has a stomach bug and remained behind at the squad's hotel to recover.
Captain @RoryBest2 rested today. Slight stomach upset overnight. #TeamOfUs #shouldertoshoulder pic.twitter.com/hkAJwUtzZt— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 10, 2017
Management are hopeful that he will be fine for the match but, as a precaution, they have called Leinster hooker James Tracy up as cover.
Tracy earned his first cap for Ireland against Canada in November, scoring a try on his debut.
James Tracy called up as precautionary cover for @RoryBest2 who had stomach upset overnight #TeamOfUs #shouldertoshoulder— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 10, 2017
