Ireland call up cover as Rory Best sits out Captain's Run due to illness

Ireland captain Rory Best has sat out the Captain's run in Rome ahead of tomorrow's Six Nations clash with Italy.

The hooker has a stomach bug and remained behind at the squad's hotel to recover.

Management are hopeful that he will be fine for the match but, as a precaution, they have called Leinster hooker James Tracy up as cover.

Tracy earned his first cap for Ireland against Canada in November, scoring a try on his debut.

