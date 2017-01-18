Ireland book place in the semi-finals of the Desert T20 Challenge
Ireland surged into the semi-finals of the Desert T20 Challenge, alongside Scotland, with a 25-run victory over hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai.
William Porterfield's team posted 160 for six, after he won the toss, thanks largely to big-hitting Kevin O'Brien's 40 from 27 balls and his fourth-wicket stand of 53 with Gary Wilson.
T20i best 3-16 from @boydrankin helps @Irelandcricket beat @EmiratesCricket in Desert T20 pic.twitter.com/4q7m0SHGqC— The PCA (@PCA) January 18, 2017
Tall seamer Boyd Rankin (three for 16) then made short work of UAE's top order, seeing off Rohan Mustafa lbw first ball and later putting himself on a hat-trick with the wickets of Ghulam Shabber and Rameez Shahzad for another golden duck.
R.Shahzad's falls for a duck in the 3rd to @Irelandcricket's Rankin #DesertT20 pic.twitter.com/oA8cu8SgWN— Desert T20 Cricket (@Desert_T20) January 18, 2017
By then, UAE had faltered to 15 for four in the third over.
Number seven Amjad Javed (47no) led a recovery in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 58 with Mohammad Naveed, after the top five had all been dismissed for single figures. But UAE never threatened a successful chase and finished on 135 for seven.
Scotland had already booked their place in the last four, with a match to spare, when they beat Holland by seven runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Both semi-finals and the final will be played in Dubai on Friday.
