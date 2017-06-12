Iran become second team to qualify for World Cup in Russia

Iran have become the second team to advance through qualifying to reach the 2018 World Cup finals after a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan in Tehran.

Goals from Sardar Kazmoun and Mehdi Taremi earned a victory which secures the Iranians top spot in Asian qualifying group A with two games still to go.

Led by former Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz, Iran booked their place in next year's finals alongside Brazil and hosts Russia.

Kazmoun opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and then produced the cross from which Taremi sealed the victory in injury time.

It marks the fifth time Iran have qualified for the World Cup finals and the first time they have achieved the feat twice in succession.