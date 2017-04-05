IOC's retesting preogramme catches three more medallists from 2008 and 2012

Uzbekistan's most decorated Olympian Artur Taymazov is among three medallists at the 2008 and 2012 Games who have been caught doping by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) reanalysis programme.

Taymazov, who is now a member of the Russian parliament for Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, is now stripped of the gold medal he won in the 120kg category of the men's freestyle wrestling at Beijing 2008.

But the double world champion, who tested positive for two anabolic steroids, keeps his golds from Athens 2004 and London 2012, as well as the silver medal he won in Sydney.

A reanalysis of a urine sample from Ukraine's Vasyl Fedoryshyn also tested positive for the steroid turinabol and he now loses the silver medal he won in the 60kg freestyle wrestling in Beijing.

And Russian weightlifter Svetlana Tsarukaeva, a world champion in 2011, has been caught using the same drug at London 2012 and is now stripped of her silver medal in 63kg category.

This brings the total number of athletes caught in retests from 2008 and 2012 to 109, with 103 of those caught in the last year thanks to improved detection methods.

Russian athletes account for 35 of those and that number will only rise now that the IOC has committed to retesting all their samples from London 2012 following Professor Richard McLaren's report into the country's state-sponsored doping programme for the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Weightlifting is the sport with the most retest positives from 2008 and 2012 with 49, three more than athletics.