Investigation into allegations against Newcastle coach Peter Beardsley continues

An investigation into allegations made against Newcastle under-23s coach Peter Beardsley is ongoing after the former Magpies striker met club officials.

The 56-year-old, who has been accused of bullying and racism by academy players, was called to a meeting with managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard on Monday.

Press Association Sport understands no decision was made and further evidence will be heard from the complainants later this week.

There was no comment from Newcastle on Monday evening, when the under-23s' scheduled clash with Middlesbrough was postponed because of bad weather.

Sources revealed at the weekend that 22-year-old midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni had lodged a complaint of bullying against former England international Beardsley, and it has since emerged that further allegations have been made.

El-Mhanni is understood to be due to attend a grievance hearing later this week.

Beardsley made more than 300 appearances for his home-town club in two spells during a glittering career which also took him to Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City.

Following his retirement, he was offered a coaching role on Tyneside and in 2003 he and academy director Kenny Wharton were cleared after a Premier League inquiry into allegations of bullying made by youth players James Beaumont and Ross Gardner.

Beardsley left the club in 2006 but having returned in an ambassadorial role following Mike Ashley's takeover, was appointed as an academy coach once again in 2009.