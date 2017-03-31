Internationals return to Leinster as they welcome Wasps to the Aviva

Irish internationals return to bolster Leinster’s starting XV as they prepare to welcome Wasps to the Aviva on Saturday.

Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong come into the front row to join hooker Richardt Strauss. In the second row Devin Toner returns to partner Hayden Triggs.

Sean O'Brien starts in the back row.

In the back row Dan Leavy starts at blindside flanker, with Seán O’Brien at open side, while Jack Conan returns from injury at number eight.

Irish duo Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form a formidable centre partnership, having played at 12 and 13 for Ireland during the recent Six Nations.

Johnny Sexton and Luke McGrath start together at number 10 and scrum half respectively.

The back three is unchanged from Leinster’s last outing. Captain Isa Nacewa starts on the left wing with Adam Byrne on the right and Joey Carbery at fullback.

Leinster Rugby v Wasps at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday April 1 - kick-off 3.15pm.

Leinster team: 15. Joey Carbery, 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Isa Nacewa -capt., 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Jack McGrath, 2. Richardt Strauss, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Hayden Triggs, 6. Dan Leavy, 7. Seán O’Brien, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. James Tracy, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Josh van der Flier, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Fergus McFadden, 23. Zane Kirchner.