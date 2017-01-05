Internationals back for Ulster as they make trip to face Scarlets

Les Kiss has named the Ulster team to play Scarlets in the PRO12 on Friday evening with nine new faces in the starting XV.

Ireland quartet Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Paddy Jackson and Luke Marshall return after missing last week's fixture against Leinster at the RDS Arena.

Best will start at hooker and will be joined in an all-new front row by props Callum Black and Ross Kane, who will make his second senior start.

Henderson will partner Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while Chris Henry is elevated from the bench to start in the back row alongside Clive Ross and Sean Reidy, who switches to number 8.

Louis Ludik and Jacob Stockdale come into the back three, where they are joined by captain Andrew Trimble. Marshall and Stuart McCloskey will line up in midfield, with Paul Marshall and Paddy Jackson occupying the half back positions.

Scarlets are one of the competition's in-form teams, having been defeated just once in the last nine rounds of PRO12 action.

The Welshmen have won their last eight matches at home in all competitions and Kiss will be aware of the challenge facing his side at Parc y Scarlets, given the 22-12 loss suffered at the venue last season.

Scarlets v Ulster at Parc y Scarlets on Friday January 6 - kick-off 7.35pm.

Ulster team: L Ludik, A Trimble - capt. , L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, P Jackson, P Marshall; C Black, R Best, R Kane, K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Ross, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, J Simpson, F van der Merwe, P Browne, D Shanahan, B Herron, T Bowe.