International trio sign new deals with Ulster Rugby

Ireland internationals Luke Marshall, Rob Herring and Kieran Treadwell have all signed contract extensions with Ulster Rugby, keeping the trio at the province until 2021.

Marshall joined the Ulster senior set-up from the academy and has gone on to make 111 appearances for the side, scoring 21 tries in the process.

The centre made his Ireland debut in the 2013 Six Nations and has collected 10 caps to date.

Rob Herring, who recently made a try-scoring impact for Ireland against South Africa in the November series, has made 129 appearances for Ulster having joined in 2012.

Rob Herring

Second-row Treadwell signed from Harlequins last year and has already lined out for the national team.

The English born lock qualifies for Ireland through his mother and was capped twice against Japan in June and added a further cap against Fiji in November.

Commenting on the new deals, Director of Rugby Les Kiss said: "Luke has been one of our most consistent players in recent years; he’s a robust presence in our midfield and is a brilliant link man in both attack and defence.

Luke Marshall

"He is passionate about rugby in Ulster and I think that is evident not only in his performances on the pitch, but also in the way he contributes so positively to the local rugby community.

"Rob and Kieran have also been in excellent form this season and I was delighted to see them earn recalls into the national squad for this month’s fixtures.

Kieran Treadwell

"Rob has really grown as a player since his arrival at Ulster five years ago and he is widely regarded as a highly skilled hooker who leads from the front.

"Kieran has made a big impression over the past 18 months and it’s evident that he possesses all the attributes required to become a top class second row; he’s a big, mobile unit and is a good student of the game.

"All three players are determined to continue to work hard to improve and that is exactly the type of culture that we’re trying to build here.

"With increasing player movement, it’s vital that we continue to retain our best talent, and to have Luke, Rob and Kieran commit to long-term deals is a huge boost for us. They will play central roles in our programme over the next few years."