Injury woe for Connacht - Healy out for 6 weeks; Dillane out for the season

Connacht winger Matt Healy has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks.

He damaged his hand in training last week.

Ultan Dillane is out for the rest of the season, having undergone successful surgery on his injured shoulder.

The 23-year-old featured in Ireland's opening two Six Nations encounters, in Scotland and Italy, but has been sidelined since.

But after the successful operation he will now miss the end of the campaign - and will already be battling for fitness for Ireland's summer tour to Japan.

"Ultan Dillane underwent successful surgery on his shoulder and will be unavailable for the remainder of the season," Connacht announced in a statement.

There's further injury woe for the province, with Nepia Fox-Matamua sustaining an ACL injury in the recent win over Treviso and he'll undergo surgery next week.

Peter Robb will also miss a month with hip trouble and Marnitz Boshoff has returned to South Africa after the sudden death of his father.

In better news for Pat Lam's side, Kieran Marmion, Tiernan O'Halloran and Quinn Roux are all available for Saturday's game with Glasgow having returned unscathed from Ireland duty.