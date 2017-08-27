Injury time goal denies Spurs win over Burnley at Wembley

Chris Wood grabbed a dramatic late equaliser as Tottenham suffered more Wembley wobbles.

The striker, signed from Leeds for £15million last week, stunned Spurs in stoppage time with his first Burnley goal to secure a 1-1 draw.

And while Wood was off the mark barely half an hour after coming off the bench, Harry Kane's August drought stretches on and on.

The England striker has still never scored in the Premier League in the opening month of the season, a barren run now standing at 13 matches.

And Tottenham's sorry record at their new temporary home now reads just one win from their last 11 matches.

Dele Alli's strike early in the second half had looked like easing that particular hoodoo - but Wood had other ideas.

As usual with Kane it was not for the want of trying, but chance after chance went begging for the back-to-back Golden Boot winner.

He could have scored three in the second half alone, but instead will have to console himself with the fact that September is only five days away.

Kane's first opportunity was a far-post header from a Ben Davies free-kick but he could only glance it high and wide.

His clearest chance in the opening period arrived seven minutes before the interval, when Alli sent Davies overlapping to the byline.

The striker controlled Davies' cutback six yards out, but his touch allowed James Tarkowski to get a vital block in and the opportunity went begging.

However, Spurs did get the goal their dominance deserved three minutes into the second half.

Alli met Christian Eriksen's corner six yards out with a first-time shot which Matthew Lowton somehow blocked on the line. Unfortunately for Burnley, the ball fell straight back at the feet of Ali, who drilled it home for his second goal of the season.

How Kane would love such a kind bounce at this time of year. Instead, when Eriksen picked him out on the left-hand side of the area, Kane could only sidefoot the ball across goal and wide.

That almost proved costly when Robbie Brady launched a fierce drive towards the top corner with 20 minutes to go, but Hugo Lloris pulled off a fine diving save.

Still chances fell to Kane, but twice he was denied by Burnley keeper Tom Heaton, with a fingertip save and then one-on-one.

And Wood provided the real kick in the stomach two minutes into stoppage time, latching onto Brady's pass and slotting the ball past Lloris to snatch an unlikely point.