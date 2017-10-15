Injury time free will see Clooney-Quin and Sixmilebridge battle it out again in Clare SHF

Clooney-Quin 1-16

Sixmilebridge 0-19

An injury time Peter Duggan free ensured a replay in what was a thrilling Clare senior hurling final.

Played in front of an attendance of 5,455, Sixmilebridge took the lead for the first time in injury time when Seadna Morey put the 12 times champions ahead.

However an astute ball played to Fergal Lynch, by Padraig Ward, resulted in a free, from which Duggan put over his 10th point.

A 19th minute Ronan O'Donnell goal, created by a scything James Corry run, helped Clooney-Quin into a 1-9 to 0-9 half-time lead.

Shane Golden of Sixmilebridge is tackled in front of the goal line by the Clooney Quin goalkeeper Keith Hogan and full back Shane McNamara, resulting in a penalty being awarded at Cusack Park in Ennis County Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Clooney-Quin looked very fired up in the first half as they chased their first senior championship final since 1942.

Peter Duggan hit 0-4 from placed balls, while Jamie Shanahan went one better, putting over 0-5 in the opening half.

Sixmilebridge, who missed an early second half penalty, when Keith Hogan made a superb save from Shanahan, also spurned two good first half goal chances.

Shane Golden and Cathal Malone both forced good saves from Hogan in the Clooney-Quin goalmouth.

Clooney-Quin played with great fire and energy, while Sixmilebridge were able to respond when it mattered, with Shananan particularly outstanding throughout.

Sixmilebridge: D Fahy; N Purcell, P Fitzpatrick (C), B Fitzpatrick; C Morey (0-1), S Morey (0-3), A Quilligan; B Carey, K Lynch; C Malone, J Shanahan (0-9, 4 f, 2 65), A Morey (0-2f); B Corry (0-2), S Golden (0-1), A Mulready. Subs: N Gilligan (0-1) for A Mulready, C Deasy for K Lynch (both half-time), G Whyte for B Carey (48).

Clooney-Quin: K Hogan; B McInerney, S McNamara, R McNamara; C Duggan, C Harrison, D Murphy; P Ward, R Taylor (0-2); Fergal Lynch (0-1, C), M Corry (0-2), J Corry; R O'Donnell (1-1), P Duggan (0-10, 9f), D Hannon. Subs: M Daffy for D Hannon (half-time).

Referee: A Heagney.