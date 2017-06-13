Injury rules Joey Carbery out of Japan Tests

Joey Carberry is out of Ireland's tour to Japan.

The IRFU have confirmed the Leinster back has an ankle injury which he suffered early in the second half against the United States last weekend in New Jersey.

Despite the win, it was a tough night for Carbery, who had to kicks charged down, which resulted in American tries. He also missed two of his his five kicks at goal.

“Joey’s gone home, he has an ankle injury which will keep him out for about four to six weeks. He didn’t travel to Japan. We sent him home from America,” said Ireland and skills and kicking coach Richie Murphy, speaking at their first press conference in Tokyo which was attended by over a dozen Japanese media.

Murphy said there had been no contact from the Lions with a view towards drafting anyone to New Zealand and Ireland hope to be selecting from a full squad for Saturday’s opening test against the Japanese in Hamamatsu, over 200 kilometres southwest of Tokyo.

While Carbery's injury will come as a blow, Paddy Jackson will be expected to slot in immediately.

The Ulster fly-half missed the game in New Jersey for personal reasons, but he joined the squad in Japan ahead of the forthcoming Test matches.

No replacement will be called into the squad, despite the lack of depth.

Last weekend, Rory Scannell made his debut off the bench, and will be expected to be Jackson's understudy in Japan.

The wet and humid weather will make things more difficult for this inexperienced Irish squad as they go up against a Japan side who will be in their pool in 2019 when the World Cup is staged here.

“They’re a very good side,” added Murphy. “They’re very dangerous off turnover possession and always look to play quick from lineouts and quick-tap penalties.

“They’ve also got a very strong kicking game and play field position very well. They’ll try to pin us back in our own half.”