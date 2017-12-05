Injury-hit Ireland international scores 10 minutes into his first game in 20 months

Alan Judge has finally made his return to the football field after being out of the game since April 2016, writes Stephen Barry.

At the time, Judge was on a high. He had just made his international debut for Ireland and was pushing for a Euro 2016 call with some scintillating Championship form.

Having racked up 14 goals and 12 assists by April, he was named in the Football League Team of the Year and awarded Brentford’s Player of the Year by both the fans and his fellow players alike.

However, a horror double leg break saw him consigned to seemingly endless months of rehab, even having to undergo another operation last April to try to get him 100% right.

At last, after 20 months on the sidelines, today was the day for Judge to get back in action as he got through 45 minutes for Brentford B against Barnet.

What’s more, the set-piece specialist received a gift-wrapped chance to score through a 10th-minute penalty. He duly obliged, much to the delight of Bees’ fans.

Here’s hoping his return to first-team action isn’t long in coming.