Injury boost for Ireland as Murray and Sexton passed fit for England clash

Half-backs Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton have both been made available for selection ahead of the England clash.

Sexton passed his Head Injury Assesment and concussion was ruled out with while Murray's shoulder injury has been responding well and he will be available for selection.

Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There was bad news for Tommy Bowe, however, who has a suspected fracture for which he will have to see a specialist.

All three suffered injuries in Ireland's bruising defeat to Wales on Friday.

Fergus McFadden has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Bowe.

Ireland will welcome England to the Aviva and Eddie Jones will have his side fired up as they go in search of both the Grand Slam title and a new world record for consecutive test victories.