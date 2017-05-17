Injury blow for Leitrim as star forward ruled out with cruciate ligament injury
Leitrim's hopes of progress in the Connacht Football Championship have been dealt a major blow with Emlyn Mulligan's latest injury news.
The star forward has been ruled out for a number of months as he requires surgery on a cruciate ligament injury.
Mulligan sat out the 2015 campaign, but returned last year to play a full part in Leitrim's campaign.
Leitrim begin their Connacht campaign with a quarter-final against London on Sunday week, with the winners to face Roscommon.
