Injury blow for Leitrim as star forward ruled out with cruciate ligament injury

Leitrim's hopes of progress in the Connacht Football Championship have been dealt a major blow with Emlyn Mulligan's latest injury news.

The star forward has been ruled out for a number of months as he requires surgery on a cruciate ligament injury.

Mulligan sat out the 2015 campaign, but returned last year to play a full part in Leitrim's campaign.

Leitrim begin their Connacht campaign with a quarter-final against London on Sunday week, with the winners to face Roscommon.